Nylander OT goal lifts Maple Leafs past Devils

Nylander, who also had an assist, had just come off the bench and took a stretch pass from Mitch Marner at the offensive blueline, shooting past Jacob Markstrom's glove on a breakaway.

Auston Matthews scored twice, and Joseph Woll made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (28-16-2), who had lost three in a row in regulation. Marner and Jake McCabe each had two assists.

Jack Hughes scored and had two assists, Nico Hischier scored twice and Markstrom made 37 saves for the Devils (26-15-6), who are 2-4-3 in their past nine.

The Maple Leafs were without forward John Tavares, who is week to week with a lower body injury sustained in practice on Wednesday.

Matthews tied it 3-3 at 15:47 of the third period when he shot over Markstrom's right shoulder from below the left face-off dot.

Hughes put the Devils up 1-0 at 2:21 of the first period. Johnathan Kovacevic kept the puck in at the blueline and found Hughes, who had fallen earlier in the play, alone in front of the net. He deked to the backhand to beat Woll glove side.

The Maple Leafs tied it 1-1 at 6:14 of the second period when Nylander took a pass from Max Domi and shot high to the blocker side from the left face-off dot.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead at 8:14 of the second period on the power play when Hischier picked up the puck along the side boards, skated to the left face-off dot and shot low glove, using defenseman Conor Timmins as a screen.

Matthews tied it 2-2 at 7:43 of the third period when he jammed in a rebound on the power play from Marner’s point shot.

Hischier scored his second of the game at 9:44 of the third period to put the Devils up 3-2 when he took a spinning pass from Timo Meier and shot from the top of the goal crease on the power play.