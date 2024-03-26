Devils at Maple Leafs

DEVILS (35-33-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-21-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; TSN4, ESPN+, HULU

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Maxwell Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Nick Deimone

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Santeri Hatakka, Brian Halonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Morgan Rielly (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

Allen will return and start after being rested for a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Lazar is expected to return after missing the game Sunday with a lower-body injury. ... Jack Hughes did not take part in the Devils morning skate Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League but is not expected to play; the forward took Hughes' place during line rushes Tuesday morning. ... Rielly, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision. ... Edmundson, a defenseman, is not expected to be available the rest of this week. ... Samsonov skated prior to the morning skate after leaving with 3:39 left in the third period of a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said the goaliev is expected to practice Wednesday.