Devils at Maple Leafs

DEVILS (35-33-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-21-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; TSN4, ESPN+, HULU
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Maxwell Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Nick Deimone
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Santeri Hatakka, Brian Halonen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Martin Jones
Scratched: Ryan Reaves
Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Morgan Rielly (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
Allen will return and start after being rested for a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Lazar is expected to return after missing the game Sunday with a lower-body injury. ... Jack Hughes did not take part in the Devils morning skate Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League but is not expected to play; the forward took Hughes' place during line rushes Tuesday morning. ... Rielly, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision. ... Edmundson, a defenseman, is not expected to be available the rest of this week. ... Samsonov skated prior to the morning skate after leaving with 3:39 left in the third period of a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said the goaliev is expected to practice Wednesday.