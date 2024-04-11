Devils at Maple Leafs

DEVILS (37-37-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-23-9)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Graeme Clarke -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Shane Bowers -- Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (shoulder), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Matthew Knies

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Joel Edmundson

Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Jake McCabe, Ryan Reaves 

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Nosek participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but will not dress; the center he played 17:30 in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the first half of the home-and-home series at New Jersey on Tuesday. ... McCabe, a defenseman, will not play because of maintenance. ... Edmundson will return after missing eight games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Samsonov will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Dewar and Lyubushkin each enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.

