Devils at Maple Leafs

DEVILS (37-37-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Graeme Clarke -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Shane Bowers -- Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (shoulder), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Matthew Knies
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit -- Joel Edmundson
Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Jake McCabe, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
Nosek participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but will not dress; the center he played 17:30 in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the first half of the home-and-home series at New Jersey on Tuesday. ... McCabe, a defenseman, will not play because of maintenance. ... Edmundson will return after missing eight games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Samsonov will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Dewar and Lyubushkin each enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.