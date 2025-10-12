Brown scores 2, Devils hold off Lightning for 1st win of season

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier each had a goal and assist, and Luke Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk each had two assists for the Devils (1-1-0), who opened the season with a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for the Lightning (0-2-0), who lost two straight to start the season for the first time since 2008. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 at 8:30 of the first period when he stuffed in a rebound from close range off his initial shot that was blocked.

Brown extended New Jersey's lead to 2-0 at 10:17, when he chipped in a goal from the low slot off a centering pass from Gritsyuk. It was Brown’s first goal with New Jersey and Gritsyuk’s first NHL point.

The Devils went up 3-0 at 13:48 with Hischier's first goal of the season, a wraparound shot that deflected off of the skate of Lightning defenseman Max Crozier.

Gourde made it 3-1 at 7:31 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot to finish a 3-on-2 rush.

McDonagh made the score 3-2 with a one-timer from above the left circle that beat Markstrom to the stick side.

Jesper Bratt put the Devils ahead 4-2 at 4:48 of the third period with a shorthanded goal. Bratt intercepted a pass from Nikita Kucherov at the blue line and beat Vasilevskiy on a breakaway.

Brown, who signed with New Jersey as a free agent on July 1, made it 5-2 at 6:29 when he whipped a shot from the right circle that went off the bottom of Vasilevskiy's blocker and in at the far post.

Darren Raddysh scored at 16:17 for the 5-3 final.