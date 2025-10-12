TAMPA -- Connor Brown scored twice for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday.
Brown scores 2, Devils hold off Lightning for 1st win of season
Hischier has goal, assist for New Jersey; Vasilevskiy makes 22 saves for Tampa Bay
Nico Hischier and Timo Meier each had a goal and assist, and Luke Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk each had two assists for the Devils (1-1-0), who opened the season with a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.
Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for the Lightning (0-2-0), who lost two straight to start the season for the first time since 2008. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.
Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 at 8:30 of the first period when he stuffed in a rebound from close range off his initial shot that was blocked.
Brown extended New Jersey's lead to 2-0 at 10:17, when he chipped in a goal from the low slot off a centering pass from Gritsyuk. It was Brown’s first goal with New Jersey and Gritsyuk’s first NHL point.
The Devils went up 3-0 at 13:48 with Hischier's first goal of the season, a wraparound shot that deflected off of the skate of Lightning defenseman Max Crozier.
Gourde made it 3-1 at 7:31 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot to finish a 3-on-2 rush.
McDonagh made the score 3-2 with a one-timer from above the left circle that beat Markstrom to the stick side.
Jesper Bratt put the Devils ahead 4-2 at 4:48 of the third period with a shorthanded goal. Bratt intercepted a pass from Nikita Kucherov at the blue line and beat Vasilevskiy on a breakaway.
Brown, who signed with New Jersey as a free agent on July 1, made it 5-2 at 6:29 when he whipped a shot from the right circle that went off the bottom of Vasilevskiy's blocker and in at the far post.
Darren Raddysh scored at 16:17 for the 5-3 final.