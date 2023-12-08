Schmid makes 37 saves, Devils hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Simon Nemec scored his first NHL goal for the Devils (13-10-1), who have won five of six

Tye Kartye scored for the Kraken (8-13-6), who are 0-5-1 in their past six. Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 17:14 of the first period after Nico Hischier made a rink-wide pass to John Marino, who found Palat at the top of the crease. Palat redirected the feed into an open net.

Kartye tied it 1-1 at 7:12 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot. Alex Wennberg passed from below the goal line, and Kartye shot it over Schmid’s glove.

Nemec restored the Devils lead, making it 2-1 at 9:08 of the second with a snap shot from the high slot after Jesper Bratt circled behind the net and found Nemec skating in from the point. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has a goal and two assists in his first three NHL games.

Schmid stopped all 16 shots he faced in the third period.