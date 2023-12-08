Schmid makes 37 saves, Devils hand Kraken 6th straight loss

Nemec scores 1st NHL goal for New Jersey, which has won 5 of 6

Recap: Devils at Kraken 12.7.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Akira Schmid made 37 saves, and the New Jersey Devils handed the Seattle Kraken their sixth straight loss, 2-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Simon Nemec scored his first NHL goal for the Devils (13-10-1), who have won five of six

Tye Kartye scored for the Kraken (8-13-6), who are 0-5-1 in their past six. Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 17:14 of the first period after Nico Hischier made a rink-wide pass to John Marino, who found Palat at the top of the crease. Palat redirected the feed into an open net.

Kartye tied it 1-1 at 7:12 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot. Alex Wennberg passed from below the goal line, and Kartye shot it over Schmid’s glove.

Nemec restored the Devils lead, making it 2-1 at 9:08 of the second with a snap shot from the high slot after Jesper Bratt circled behind the net and found Nemec skating in from the point. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has a goal and two assists in his first three NHL games.

Schmid stopped all 16 shots he faced in the third period.

Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Arizona Coyotes game recap December 7

Konecny, Flyers cruise past Coyotes for 3rd straight victory
Carolina Hurricanes Calgary Flames game recap December 7

Flames score 3 in 3rd, rally past Hurricanes 
Minnesota Wild Vancouver Canucks game recap December 7

DeSmith stops 26 in shutout, Canucks hand Wild 1st loss under Hynes
Senators' Thomas Chabot injury status update

Chabot expected to be out at least 4 weeks for Senators
Anaheim Ducks Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 7

Mrazek makes 37 saves, Blackhawks blank Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Winnipeg Jets Colorado Avalanche game recap December 7

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Avalanche for 3rd straight win
Dallas Stars Washington Capitals game recap December 7

Hintz scores twice, Stars rally to defeat Capitals in shootout
Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators game recap December 7

Woll makes 29 saves, injured in Maple Leafs win against Senators
Tampa Bay Lightning Nashville Predators game recap December 7

Josi, McDonagh boost Predators past Lightning for 3rd win in row
Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders game recap December 7

Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman December 8

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Alex Ovechkin gets 1500th NHL point for Washington Capitals

Ovechkin gets 1,500th NHL point for Capitals
San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 7

Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
Patrick Kane very comfortable in Red Wings debut after surgery

Kane looks ‘very comfortable’ in Red Wings debut after hip surgery
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll to ‘miss some time’ for Maple Leafs with injury
Los Angeles Kings Montreal Canadiens game recap December 7

Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Levi makes 29 saves in return, Sabres defeat Bruins to end 4-game skid
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs