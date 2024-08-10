Casey set for pro debut in Devils organization after two seasons at Michigan

Defenseman prospect making jump after leading his college team in points at position

Seamus Casey NJD prospect feature

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Seamus Casey knows time in the American Hockey League is the step he needs to take on the path to an NHL career with the New Jersey Devils.

"It's hard to make an NHL team and the Devils are doing a great job of acquiring guys, drafting well and signing guys, and it's exciting to be a part of it all," the 20-year-old defenseman prospect said during New Jersey's development camp last month. "I just want to do my best to get a chance to make the team and, if not, wherever they think is best for me, I'm ready."

Casey signed his entry-level contract May 6 after having 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Michigan. The second-round pick (No. 46) in the 2022 NHL Draft will represent the Devils at the Buffalo Rookie Challenge from Sept. 15-19 and join New Jersey in training camp before starting his professional hockey career in Utica of the AHL this season.

"A couple people were asking, 'What's the feeling like trying to make the Devils?'" Casey said. "I think playing in Michigan two years, obviously you want to be the best you can be but it's not like trying to make a team, because you're on a team. It's just so exciting to try to make a team again. You get those chills to step on the ice with guys and compete and try to win a spot and, if not, you go to the next best place and just do the best you can."

Casey led Michigan defensemen and ranked third in the NCAA at the position in points, earned All-Big 10 First Team honors, was named to the Big 10 All-Tournament and NCAA All-Regional teams, and was a finalist for the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year. He also was named an American Hockey Coaches Association/CCM All-American.

"I had a good conversation with Casey (during development camp) and about the decision to turn pro," Utica coach Kevin Dineen said. "Making the leap is not easy; I mean, he's in one of the best schools in the nation. It's enjoyable, they're successful on the ice and there's so many good things that go along with his situation at school, but at the end of it, you've got to make hard decisions to move on, and he made that decision."

Seamus Casey NJD prospect feature MICH

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Since Casey signed his ELC, New Jersey added several defensemen, including signing Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon and acquiring Johnathan Kovacevic in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The Devils still see Casey with plenty of potential to be a big part of their future.

"He's come in and we've made some defensive moves, but I don't think that's frustrated him," Dineen said. "Seamus has that skill, that composure, the ability to make plays under pressure.

"That's what we're excited to see him exhibit at the pro level against men and professionals."

For his part, Casey said he needs to increase his size and strength to get to that point.

"As a smaller defenseman (5-foot-10, 173 pounds), the Devils are excited to see me do things offensively," Casey said, "but to play in the NHL, you're going to have to defend more than you play offense. That's just the way it is. I think the Devils development staff wants to see me take those steps to playing a full 60 minutes all the time, defensively, and being able to shut teams down.

"I need to get bigger and stronger and think I'm on my way to doing that. It's been a fun process so far."

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Snuggerud has ‘an itch’ to win NCAA championship before playing for Blues

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

NHL EDGE stats for Detroit Red Wings

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Ohgren says he's 'got to take a spot' on Wild roster out of training camp

Bradley preparing for professional career after signing contract with Avalanche

NHL EDGE stats for Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Summer with Stanley blog

NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies