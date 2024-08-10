Casey set for pro debut in Devils organization after two seasons at Michigan

NEWARK, N.J. -- Seamus Casey knows time in the American Hockey League is the step he needs to take on the path to an NHL career with the New Jersey Devils.

"It's hard to make an NHL team and the Devils are doing a great job of acquiring guys, drafting well and signing guys, and it's exciting to be a part of it all," the 20-year-old defenseman prospect said during New Jersey's development camp last month. "I just want to do my best to get a chance to make the team and, if not, wherever they think is best for me, I'm ready."

Casey signed his entry-level contract May 6 after having 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Michigan. The second-round pick (No. 46) in the 2022 NHL Draft will represent the Devils at the Buffalo Rookie Challenge from Sept. 15-19 and join New Jersey in training camp before starting his professional hockey career in Utica of the AHL this season.

"A couple people were asking, 'What's the feeling like trying to make the Devils?'" Casey said. "I think playing in Michigan two years, obviously you want to be the best you can be but it's not like trying to make a team, because you're on a team. It's just so exciting to try to make a team again. You get those chills to step on the ice with guys and compete and try to win a spot and, if not, you go to the next best place and just do the best you can."

Casey led Michigan defensemen and ranked third in the NCAA at the position in points, earned All-Big 10 First Team honors, was named to the Big 10 All-Tournament and NCAA All-Regional teams, and was a finalist for the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year. He also was named an American Hockey Coaches Association/CCM All-American.

"I had a good conversation with Casey (during development camp) and about the decision to turn pro," Utica coach Kevin Dineen said. "Making the leap is not easy; I mean, he's in one of the best schools in the nation. It's enjoyable, they're successful on the ice and there's so many good things that go along with his situation at school, but at the end of it, you've got to make hard decisions to move on, and he made that decision."