Devils at Penguins projected lineups

DEVILS (22-19-2) at PENGUINS (20-12-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Nemec will play after being sidelined 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Malkin is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. Usually the center on the second line, he practiced at second-line left wing Wednesday. ... McGroarty will not play after sustaining a concussion in a collision during a 2-on-2 drill in practice Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward is out indefinitely. ... Penguins forward Ville Koivunen was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.