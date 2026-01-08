Devils at Penguins projected lineups

DEVILS (22-19-2) at PENGUINS (20-12-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton
Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Nemec will play after being sidelined 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Malkin is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. Usually the center on the second line, he practiced at second-line left wing Wednesday. ... McGroarty will not play after sustaining a concussion in a collision during a 2-on-2 drill in practice Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward is out indefinitely. ... Penguins forward Ville Koivunen was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.