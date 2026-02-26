Devils at Penguins projected lineups

DEVILS (28-28-2) at PENGUINS (29-15-12)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, SNW, SNE
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Penguins projected lineup
Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Markstrom could start after Allen made 28 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Crosby, a center, will miss at least four weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 18 while playing for Team Canada against Team Czechia at the Olympics. ... Letang was activated from injured reserve Wednesday after missing four games with a fractured foot. ... Chinakhov did not practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his daughter, but is expected to play. ... Girard will make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.