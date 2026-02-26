Devils at Penguins projected lineups

DEVILS (28-28-2) at PENGUINS (29-15-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, SNW, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Penguins projected lineup

Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Markstrom could start after Allen made 28 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Crosby, a center, will miss at least four weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 18 while playing for Team Canada against Team Czechia at the Olympics. ... Letang was activated from injured reserve Wednesday after missing four games with a fractured foot. ... Chinakhov did not practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his daughter, but is expected to play. ... Girard will make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.