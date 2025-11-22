Devils at Flyers projected lineups

DEVILS (13-6-1) at FLYERS (10-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Juho Lammikko -- Evgenii Dadonov
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Meier and Gritsyuk switched lines during the Devils morning skate Saturday. ... Allen will make his second straight start. ... New Jersey assigned defenseman Ethan Edwards to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Tippett and Foerster were on the ice after each had a maintenance day Friday. ... Zamula could play after being scratched the previous seven games; he would replace Juulsen, a defenseman. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet would not confirm his lineup, saying, "there's a couple of guys who are banged up" and would be game-time decisions.