Devils at Flyers projected lineups

DEVILS (13-6-1) at FLYERS (10-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Juho Lammikko -- Evgenii Dadonov

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Meier and Gritsyuk switched lines during the Devils morning skate Saturday. ... Allen will make his second straight start. ... New Jersey assigned defenseman Ethan Edwards to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Tippett and Foerster were on the ice after each had a maintenance day Friday. ... Zamula could play after being scratched the previous seven games; he would replace Juulsen, a defenseman. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet would not confirm his lineup, saying, "there's a couple of guys who are banged up" and would be game-time decisions.