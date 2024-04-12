Devils at Flyers

DEVILS (38-37-5) at FLYERS (37-32-11)
5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Devils projected lineup
Graeme Clarke -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Shane Bowers -- Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Allen could make his third straight start. ... The Flyers likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday, including Ersson starting for the fourth straight game.