Devils at Flyers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (38-37-5) at FLYERS (37-32-11)

5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Devils projected lineup

Graeme Clarke -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Shane Bowers -- Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Allen could make his third straight start. ... The Flyers likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday, including Ersson starting for the fourth straight game.

