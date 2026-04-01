Shesterkin makes 22 saves, Rangers top Devils to win 3rd straight

The Devils (38-34-2) moved closer to elimination with their second loss in three games and third in six. They are 10 points out of a wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with eight games to play.

Connor Brown scored and Markstrom made 18 saves.

“I thought we were outworked for sure,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I thought they played harder, played with more structure. We’ve been playing kind of a pretty loose game. It’s worked out in our favor a lot with our offense and things like that, and today was not a loose game. The Rangers came out and played hard, played with purpose.”

This is the first time this season the Rangers have won three games in a row on home ice.

They are 12-18-7 and have been shut out seven times at the Garden this season.

“We talked Day 1 about creating a winning culture and attitude and all the other words you want to use, the standard, but through all the ups and downs of a season, especially right now, you can see what you’re made of as a group,” Miller said. “We’re getting some new faces that are getting an opportunity and they’re playing really well and providing spark to our team. And when you get a moment like ‘Shesty’ has today for us it feels good. We want to keep playing and finish strong and have something to feel good about going into next season.”

Sheary gave New York a 1-0 lead at 8:14 of the first period when from the right face-off circle he deflected Tye Kartye’s shot from the right point down and past Markstrom with Miller battling with Jonas Siegenthaler in front of the goalie.

The Rangers extended the lead to 2-0 with Miller’s power-play goal at 13:39.

Zibanejad spun the puck back to Fox at the left point. Fox delivered a pass to Alexis Lafreniere at the bottom of the right circle. Lafreniere one-timed it to the front where Miller was positioned for a quick redirection into the net.