Devils at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (34-33-4) at ISLANDERS (30-25-15)

5 p.m ET; MSGSN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Each team is playing the second of a back-to-back; Kahkonen will start after Allen made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 32 saves in a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes look to inch closer in Metropolitan Division

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Morning Skate for March 24

Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

Blackhawks rally from down 4, defeat skidding Sharks in OT

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights charge past Blue Jackets

Hoglander scores twice, Canucks defeat Flames

Predators shut out Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Panarin scores twice, Rangers rally to defeat Panthers in shootout

McMann has 2 goals, assist in Maple Leafs win against Oilers

Senators surge past Devils, end 3-game skid

Islanders ease past Jets, end 6-game skid

NHL Buzz: Markstrom to return for Flames against Canucks

Couturier 'happy to be back' for Flyers after 2 games as healthy scratch

Zegras could return for Ducks against Lightning

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota