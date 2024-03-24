Devils at Islanders

DEVILS (34-33-4) at ISLANDERS (30-25-15)

5 p.m ET; MSGSN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Each team is playing the second of a back-to-back; Kahkonen will start after Allen made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 32 saves in a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.