Devils at Islanders

DEVILS (34-33-4) at ISLANDERS (30-25-15)
5 p.m ET; MSGSN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Kaapo Kahkonen
Jake Allen
Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean – Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Each team is playing the second of a back-to-back; Kahkonen will start after Allen made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 32 saves in a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.