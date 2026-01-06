Devils at Islanders projected lineups

DEVILS (22-18-2) at ISLANDERS (23-15-4)
7:30 p.m. ET ; HULU, ESPN+
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Marc Gatcomb
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Cole McWard -- Scott Mayfield
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Devils are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Sorokin will start for the first time since Dec. 19; he’d been dealing with a “nagging’ injury. … Schaefer, who missed practice Monday due to illness and was initially a game-time decision, will play. … Horvat, a center, will miss his second straight game but will travel on the Islanders’ seven-game road trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.