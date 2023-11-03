Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Forward extends point streak to 8 games; Boldy gets 2 assists in return for Minnesota

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Bratt has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton scored, and Jack Hughes had three assists for the Devils (6-2-1) who have won three straight and five of their past six. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Hughes has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 19 games, the first player in Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history with 19 points before his 10th game in a season, eclipsing Colorado’s Paul Gardner (18 in 1977-78).

Matt Boldy had two assists in his first game back from an upper-body injury, and Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (3-5-2), which was swept of the home-and-home series against New Jersey and lost its fourth straight game. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Boldy missed the past seven games with after sustaining the injury Oct. 14.

Alexander Holtz scored from the slot to give the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period on an assist from Nathan Bastian.

Michael McLeod made it 2-0 at 15:23, entering the zone along the wall and passing to Bratt who found Ondrej Palat in the slot. Palat no-looked across to McLeod for the backdoor tap-in.

Meier extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:31 of the second period on the power play, extending his point streak to six games. Tyler Toffoli made a seam pass to Hughes in the slot, who passed to Meier on the opposite side of the crease for the deflection.

Meier has eight points (two goals, six assists) during his point streak.

Kirill Kaprizov cut it to 3-1 at 9:03 on the power play with a snap shot from outside the left circle past a screened Vanecek.

Wild coach Dean Evason came back in the third period with line changes, centering Rossi between Boldy and Kaprizov.

Rossi made it 3-2 at 1:10 of the third with a rebound in front off a Boldy attempt.

Bratt made it 4-2 at 15:36 on a a slapshot through traffic from the left dot on the power play, but Jake Middleton cut it to 4-3 at 16:27 with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Hamilton scored a power-play goal from the left circle at 19:22 for the 5-3 final.