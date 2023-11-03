Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bratt has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton scored, and Jack Hughes had three assists for the Devils (6-2-1) who have won three straight and five of their past six. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Hughes has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 19 games, the first player in Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history with 19 points before his 10th game in a season, eclipsing Colorado’s Paul Gardner (18 in 1977-78).

Matt Boldy had two assists in his first game back from an upper-body injury, and Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (3-5-2), which was swept of the home-and-home series against New Jersey and lost its fourth straight game. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Boldy missed the past seven games with after sustaining the injury Oct. 14.

Alexander Holtz scored from the slot to give the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period on an assist from Nathan Bastian.

Michael McLeod made it 2-0 at 15:23, entering the zone along the wall and passing to Bratt who found Ondrej Palat in the slot. Palat no-looked across to McLeod for the backdoor tap-in.

Meier extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:31 of the second period on the power play, extending his point streak to six games. Tyler Toffoli made a seam pass to Hughes in the slot, who passed to Meier on the opposite side of the crease for the deflection.

Meier has eight points (two goals, six assists) during his point streak.

Kirill Kaprizov cut it to 3-1 at 9:03 on the power play with a snap shot from outside the left circle past a screened Vanecek.

Wild coach Dean Evason came back in the third period with line changes, centering Rossi between Boldy and Kaprizov.

Rossi made it 3-2 at 1:10 of the third with a rebound in front off a Boldy attempt.

Bratt made it 4-2 at 15:36 on a a slapshot through traffic from the left dot on the power play, but Jake Middleton cut it to 4-3 at 16:27 with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Hamilton scored a power-play goal from the left circle at 19:22 for the 5-3 final.