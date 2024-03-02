Devils at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
DEVILS (30-26-4) at KINGS (30-19-10)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone, Brendan Smith  

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

MacDermid was scheduled to join the Devils on Saturday after the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; if they don't, Kaliyev would return to the lineup as a forward after being scratched for a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and either Spence or Clarke would sit out.

