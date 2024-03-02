Devils at Kings

DEVILS (30-26-4) at KINGS (30-19-10)
3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone, Brendan Smith
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
MacDermid was scheduled to join the Devils on Saturday after the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; if they don't, Kaliyev would return to the lineup as a forward after being scratched for a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and either Spence or Clarke would sit out.