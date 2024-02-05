Jack Hughes could be back for Devils this week after returning to practice

Jack Hughes could return to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils as early as this week after the forward practiced Monday in a non-contact jersey.

"It's a step in the right direction," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's progressing and this is the just another step for him to get back to full contact."

It was the first time Hughes practiced since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan . 5.

The Devils host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+) and the Calgary Flames on Thursday, and visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

"It's just going to be a day-by-day type of situation," Ruff said. "We'll just wait to see."

If Hughes can return this week or next, he would be available for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

Hughes was unable to play in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Saturday.

The Devils (24-20-3) are 3-6-1 and have been outscored 38-30 in the past 10 games without Hughes. They are seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Forward Tomas Nosek practiced Sunday for the first time since having surgery for a broken foot sustained during a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 18. He also practiced Monday and could play Tuesday.

"[Nosek] was out a long time, so it was great to see him out there and obviously we're excited to see Jack doing well and skating and that'll be huge for us." New Jersey captain Nico Hischier said. "It's great to see the group coming together again. We're right in there. We have a lot of hockey to play, and we got to start winning some games."