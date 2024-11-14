Devils at Panthers projected lineups

DEVILS (11-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Status report
Other than Allen starting, the Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Panthers on Tuesday. ... Bennett, who missed Tuesday with an upper-body injury, is expected to return. ... Florida will tweak its top three forward lines, most notably moving Boqvist to left wing on the second line.