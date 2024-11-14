Devils at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (11-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Other than Allen starting, the Devils will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Panthers on Tuesday. ... Bennett, who missed Tuesday with an upper-body injury, is expected to return. ... Florida will tweak its top three forward lines, most notably moving Boqvist to left wing on the second line.

