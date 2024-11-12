Devils at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (10-6-2) at PANTHERS (11-3-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Noesen and Mercer will flipping spots on the right side of the Devils' first and third lines. … The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

