Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
DEVILS (15-8-2) at RED WINGS (10-10-2)

3 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers -- Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Tatar

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Justin Dowling

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Meier will return after being suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in a 5-2 win on Monday. ... MacDermid is expected to replace Dowling on the fourth line for the Devils.

