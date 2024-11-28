Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

DEVILS (15-8-2) at RED WINGS (10-10-2)
3 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers -- Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Tatar
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Justin Dowling
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson – Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Meier will return after being suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in a 5-2 win on Monday. ... MacDermid is expected to replace Dowling on the fourth line for the Devils.