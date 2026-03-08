Landeskog week to week for Avalanche with lower-body injury

Gabriel Landeskog is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Colorado Avalanche announced prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday.

The 33-year-old forward and Colorado captain had an assist in 22:54 of a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. He has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games this season and seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games since returning to the Avalanche from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Landeskog missed three full regular seasons from 2022-25 because of problems with his right knee and had multiple surgeries including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023. He was sidelined for 1,032 days since winning the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final before returning to play the Stars in Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference First Round.

On Jan. 4, Landeskog sustained an upper-body injury but recovered in time to play at the Olympics, where he had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for seventh-place Team Sweden.

The Avalanche (42-10-9) are first in the Central Division, seven points ahead of the Stars and nine ahead of the third-place Wild.