Landeskog week to week for Avalanche with lower-body injury

Forward has 29 points in 47 games, played for Team Sweden at Olympics

Gabriel Landeskog Avalanche

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Gabriel Landeskog is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Colorado Avalanche announced prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday.

The 33-year-old forward and Colorado captain had an assist in 22:54 of a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. He has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games this season and seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games since returning to the Avalanche from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Landeskog missed three full regular seasons from 2022-25 because of problems with his right knee and had multiple surgeries including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023. He was sidelined for 1,032 days since winning the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final before returning to play the Stars in Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference First Round. 

On Jan. 4, Landeskog sustained an upper-body injury but recovered in time to play at the Olympics, where he had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for seventh-place Team Sweden.

The Avalanche (42-10-9) are first in the Central Division, seven points ahead of the Stars and nine ahead of the third-place Wild.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Hintz out at least ‘a couple weeks’ for Stars

Kleven fined maximum for cross-checking in Senators game

NHL On Tap: Penguins to host Bruins without Crosby, Malkin

Horvat fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Islanders game

NHL EDGE stats: Carlson trade boosts Ducks’ Pacific Division title chances

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Farabee has 3 points, Flames hold off Hurricanes to end 4-game skid

Pinto has 3 points, Senators cruise past Kraken

Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Red Wings bolster playoff hopes with trade acquisitions

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, rally past Kings

Morrissey scores winner in return, Jets rally to defeat Canucks in OT

Cooley scores 2nd goal in OT, Mammoth recover to edge Blue Jackets

Kucherov reaches 100 points, Lightning cruise past Maple Leafs to snap 4-game skid

Thompson extends point streak to 10, Sabres hold off Predators for 6th win in row