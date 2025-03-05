Harley's goal with 5 seconds left gives Stars win against Devils

Harley scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle through a screen provided by Mikael Granlund, who won the face-off in the Devils end prior to the game-winner.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 25 saves for the Stars (40-19-2), who have won six straight at American Airlines Center.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist, Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two assists, and Jacob Markstom made 17 saves for the Devils (33-24-6), who are 5-7-0 in their past 12 games. The Devils were without leading goal-scorer Jack Hughes, who sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal at 1:39 of the first period, skating the length of the ice before scoring on a snap shot from the slot.

Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first goal as a member of the Stars (first since March 15, 2023) on a wrist shot from the right circle at 6:30 of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Meier pulled the Devils within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:09 of the second on a snap shot from the right circle.

Hintz extended it to 3-1 on a power-play goal from the slot during a 5-on-3 advantage at 19:46 of the second period.

Hischier scored a power-play goal on a tip-in from the slot to make it 3-2 at 12:18 of the third period.

Brett Pesce made it 3-3 on a snap shot from the right circle during a delayed penalty call at 15:52 of the third.

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not take a shift after sustaining an undisclosed injury after getting tied up with Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period.