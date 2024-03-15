Allen makes 35 saves in debut, Devils defeat Stars

Goalie was traded from Canadiens on March 8; Meier has goal, assist for New Jersey

Recap: Devils @ Stars 3.14.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jake Allen made 35 saves in his debut with the New Jersey Devils, who defeated the Dallas Stars 6-2 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Allen was making his first start since being acquired in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on March 8.

Chris Tierney and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (32-30-4), who won their second game in the past seven (2-5-0).

Wyatt Johnston and Craig Smith scored for the Stars (40-19-9), who have lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak. Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood (eight saves) in the second period.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the first period on a shot from the slot after fighting through three defenders.

Erik Haula tied it 1-1 at 5:41 after he intercepted a clearing pass from Stars forward Jamie Benn, drove to the front of the net and chipped a shot into the near corner.

Smith put Dallas back ahead 2-1 at 12:04 on a shot from the goal line that deflected in off Allen.

Tierney tied it 2-2 at 17:14 when his centering pass deflected off of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s stick past Oettinger on the short side.

The Devils scored three times in the first 5:12 of the second period to take a 5-2 lead.

Dawson Mercer gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 1:31 when he took a pass from Nico Hischier and spun to the side of the crease before shooting high on the blocker side of Oettinger.

Meier made it 4-2 at 3:52 on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Jesper Bratt, and Tomas Nosek made it 5-2 at 5:12 when his shot deflected off of Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa’s stick from the left circle.

Alexander Holtz scored to make it 6-2 at 14:25 of the third period on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

