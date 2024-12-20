Merzlikins stops 43, Blue Jackets hold off Devils to end 5-game skid

Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov also scored, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists for the Blue Jackets (13-15-5), who went 0-3-2 during the skid and had lost eight of nine (1-6-2).

Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils (21-11-3), who had won three in a row during a four-game point streak (3-0-1). Jake Allen made 16 saves.

Provorov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 7:55 of the first period, skating in to put in the rebound of a Zach Aston-Reese shot.

Werenski extended it to 2-0 at 9:36 of the second period with a power-play goal. He scored straight-on from above the circles, using a screen by Dmitri Voronkov to put a shot off the right post.

Monahan made it 3-0 at 13:58 when a shot from the right side went off the skate of Voronkov to Allen, and Monahan knocked in the rebound on the backhand.

Luke Hughes cut it to 3-1 at 17:10 of the third period with Allen pulled for the extra skater.

Meier then made it 3-2 at 18:35 from the slot.

Monahan scored into an empty net at 18:50 for the 4-2 final.