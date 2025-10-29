Olofsson gets career-high 5 points, Avalanche end Devils winning streak at 8

Olofsson entered the game with just five assists in 10 games this season.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and had an assist, and Cale Makar had four assists for the Avalanche (6-1-4), who had lost four in a row (0-1-3). Parker Kelly had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves.

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Stefan Noesen, Dougie Hamilton and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils (8-2-0), who defeated the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the home-and-home series in New Jersey on Sunday. Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves in his first game since Oct. 13 because of a lower-body injury.

Martin Necas gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the first period. He buried a one-timer short side from the left circle off a return pass from Makar.

Zakhar Bardakov made it 2-0 at 3:49. He took a cross-ice pass from Kelly, who was along the left boards in the neutral zone, and skated in on a breakaway before firing a wrist shot under Markstrom's blocker arm from the right circle.

It was the first NHL goal for Bardakov, who was originally selected by the Devils in the seventh round (No. 203) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Olofsson extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:31 of the second period with a snap shot from the right circle that went over Markstrom's shoulder and under the crossbar.

MacKinnon made it 4-0 at 7:11. During a 5-on-3 power play, he scored with a one-timer from the top of the left circle that clipped the top of Markstrom’s right pad.

Kelly finished a breakaway to make it 5-0 at 8:39. Ross Colton took a stretch pass from Brent Burns at the blue line and passed across to Kelly, who made a forehand-to-backhand deke before lifting a shot into an open net.

Noesen made it 5-1 at 10:08. He scored off the far post with a snap shot after Paul Cotter disrupted Burns’ clearing attempt.

Hamilton cut it to 5-2 at 11:48. His initial shot from the high slot was blocked in front, but he gloved down the rebound and knocked it behind Wedgewood at the left post.

Mercer then made it 5-3 on a rush at 13:42. He angled Timo Meier's centering pass to Nico Hischier, who then quickly sent it back to Mercer for a tap-in from the edge of the crease.

Hughes got the Devils to within 5-4 at 14:12. Skating in on a 3-on-2 rush, Hughes dropped the puck through his legs to Jesper Bratt, who sent it back to Hughes for a one-timer from below the right circle.

MacKinnon ended the rally with a one-timer on the power play to make it 6-4 at 15:24.

Olofsson scored another power-play goal to push the lead to 7-4 at 3:10 of the third period. He then completed the hat trick at 17:38 with a wrist shot from just above the left circle for the 8-4 final.