Devils at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (8-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-1-4)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Juho Lammikko -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Seamus Casey

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Trent Miner, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Markstrom will play for the first time since Oct. 13 because of a lower-body injury. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss at least a month after he was injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday. … Lammikko and Casey will each make their season debut. Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday; Lammikko missed the first nine games this season with a lower-body injury. … Blackwood, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a lower-body injury, will back up Wedgewood.

