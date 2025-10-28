Devils at Avalanche projected lineups

DEVILS (8-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-1-4)
9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Juho Lammikko -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Seamus Casey
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Trent Miner, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Markstrom will play for the first time since Oct. 13 because of a lower-body injury. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss at least a month after he was injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday. … Lammikko and Casey will each make their season debut. Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday; Lammikko missed the first nine games this season with a lower-body injury. … Blackwood, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a lower-body injury, will back up Wedgewood.