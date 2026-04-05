Keller has hat trick, Mammoth score 7 against Canucks

Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crouse each had a goal and assist, and Logan Cooley had two assists for the Mammoth (40-30-6), who swept a three-game road trip after losing their previous two games. The Mammoth hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, five points ahead of the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings.

“Everybody's winning, so we need to win,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “At the end of the day, we want to play game 83. In order to do that, you need to win games. You're not going in because anybody let you in. You need to keep winning games and it's not over.”

Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves to help Utah improve to 8-1-1 in its past 10 road games despite missing top pair defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who was a late scratch and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and center Jack McBain, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Forward Liam O'Brien and defenseman Nick DeSimone took their places and both contributed: one assist and a plus-1 rating for DeSimone, and a breakaway goal by O’Brien, who had been scratched 18 straight games, to put Utah ahead 6-4 at 11:45 of the third period after the Canucks scored twice on the power play earlier in the period to make it close.

“We have a deep lineup and anyone that steps in is a great player, and someone that knows our systems well and can contribute,” Keller said. “We reacted good to a little adversity. Great effort by everyone and heck of a goal by 'OB' there, too. That was unreal. He's such a great teammate, great guy, and he grinds every single day so that's awesome to see too.”

Linus Karlsson scored twice in his 100th NHL game, Filip Hronek had two assists, and Nikita Tolopilo made 17 saves for the last place Canucks (22-46-8), who are 1-7-0 in their past eight games.

“Like most of the games, we had some really good stretches during the games, but then we have bad ones too,” Karlsson said. “It feels like we play so great sometimes, and then we just fall back to old (stuff), so it's kind of frustrating.”

Vancouver went ahead 1-0 at 2:28 of the first period when Karlsson skated unchecked off the right boards to the hash marks before backhanding a shot past Vejmelka’s glove.

Kailer Yamamoto tied it 1-1 at 13:34 with a between-the-legs deflection over Tolopilo’s pad after Cooley intercepted a Vancouver defenseman Victor Mancini pass along the boards and threw it toward the net.