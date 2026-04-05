Lightning score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Bruins

Raddysh scored his 21st goal to set a Lightning record for the most by a defenseman in a season. The previous mark of 20 was shared by Dan Boyle (2006-07) and Victor Hedman (2021-22).

"I'm fortunate to play with a lot of good players and be put in this position," Raddysh said. "I'm thankful for that."

Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning (48-22-6), who have won four of their past five games and went 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Earlier Saturday, Tampa Bay clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season when the Detroit Red Wings lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers. The Lightning took a two-point lead in the Atlantic Division over the Montreal Canadiens, who are tied in points with the Buffalo Sabres but have played one fewer game.

"For me to be sitting up here right now after Game 7 of this year when we had won just one, (the playoffs) seemed distant," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "But that's when the 'process over outcomes' came in and we didn't get the outcomes we wanted early on. This group is a special group. It's a great group in the sense of role definition. Everyone knows what they're doing. Everyone knows what they need to do for us to succeed."