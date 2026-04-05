Forsberg scores twice, Predators recover to hold off Sharks

Haula scored a short-handed goal at 17:26 to make it 5-3, picking up a clean bounce of Jost’s pass off the end boards and chipping the puck past Askarov.

Jost’s empty-net goal at 18:45 made it a 6-3 final.

“Excited. I mean, it's the best time of year to play hockey,” Brunette said. “Get to go into another hard building and play a team we had just played two nights ago, and it's the best time of year to play and we're excited for that challenge.”

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 8:38 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot off a Jonathan Marchessault pass.

Forsberg quickly scored again at 9:54 after Matthew Wood’s one-timer was stopped by Askarov, only to pop up in the air and land behind him for Forsberg to tap in.

“I think just the resiliency that we've shown - obviously, we prefer not to give up a three-goal lead and have to fight back to win, but when we have to, we’ve been able to do that a few times,” Forsberg said. “It shows a lot of strength in the group.”

Stamkos pushed the Predators lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal from the left circle at 16:55.

Leddy scored for the Sharks to make it 3-1 at 15:49 of the second period, wide open in the slot for William Eklund's spinning backhand pass from behind the net.

"It's an incredible pass,” Leddy said. “He’s a great player, high IQ. That pass showed it.”