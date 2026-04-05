Golden Knights push point streak to 5, ease past Oilers in pivotal Pacific game

Bouchard cut the deficit to 3-1 at 19:26 when he took the puck from Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev along the boards at the blue line, skated into the high slot and buried a wrist shot to the blocker side that went bar down.

“I feel like everyone's starting to play some of their best hockey,” Oilers forward Trent Frederic said. “You want to be a team that times it well, that goes into the playoffs and everyone is feeling good about the group game and individually as well.”

Mark Stone made it 4-1 at 4:04 of the third period. Barbashev sent a shot on net from the left circle that Stone tipped past Ingram's glove from in front.

Rasmus Andersson scored a power-play goal with a slap shot from above the right circle at 16:13 to secure the 5-1 final. Barbashev's primary assist was his 200th in the NHL.

“We got away from the way that we know how to play. We were slow tonight and that’s the result against a team like that,” Edmonton defenseman Jake Walman said. “We were going against a team we are probably going to see down the line, so showing up like that … we’ve got to kind of step back and regroup.

“We’re a team so the standings separation doesn’t bother us as much, but getting back to the way that we can play is probably the biggest thing.”

NOTES: Eichel recorded his 95th multipoint game with the Golden Knights, which tied Jonathan Marchessault for the second-most in franchise history. Only Stone (102) has more. ... Andersson has five points (three goals, two assists) in a four-game streak. ... Eichel (25 goals, 57 assists) became the first player in Vegas history with back-to-back 80-point seasons. ... Tortorella joined Bruce Cassidy (3-0-0) and Gerard Gallant (3-0-0) as the third coach in Golden Knights history to win each of their first three games. ... Eichel recorded his 25th three-point game with Vegas, tying Marchessault for the second-most in franchise history behind Stone (31). ... Connor McDavid’s point streak ended at six games (11 points; six goals, five assists).