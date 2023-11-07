Devils at Avalanche

DEVILS (7-3-1) at AVALANCHE (7-3-0)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Max Willman -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Jack Hughes (shoulder), Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ondrej Pavel -- Tomas Tatar
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Fredrik Olofsson (upper body)
Status report
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed practice Monday and the morning skate Tuesday because of an illness but is expected to coach the game, according to assistant Nolan Pratt. ... Pavel, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, is expected to make his NHL debut. … Olofsson, a forward, is day to day.