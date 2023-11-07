Devils at Avalanche

DEVILS (7-3-1) at AVALANCHE (7-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Max Willman -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Jack Hughes (shoulder), Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ondrej Pavel -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Fredrik Olofsson (upper body)

Status report

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed practice Monday and the morning skate Tuesday because of an illness but is expected to coach the game, according to assistant Nolan Pratt. ... Pavel, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, is expected to make his NHL debut. … Olofsson, a forward, is day to day.