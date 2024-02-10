Devils at Hurricanes

DEVILS (25-21-3) at HURRICANES (29-16-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Eric Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce
Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Brady Skjei
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Status report
The Devils held a limited morning skate Saturday. ... Svechnikov will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … Raanta, a goalie, is expected to miss at least two weeks after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his third straight start. … Pesce, a defenseman who did not play Thursday because of an illness, could return.