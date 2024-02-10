Devils at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (25-21-3) at HURRICANES (29-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Eric Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce

Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Brady Skjei

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

The Devils held a limited morning skate Saturday. ... Svechnikov will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … Raanta, a goalie, is expected to miss at least two weeks after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his third straight start. … Pesce, a defenseman who did not play Thursday because of an illness, could return.

