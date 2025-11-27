Devils at Sabres projected lineups

DEVILS (15-7-1) AT SABRES (9-10-4)
4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Tyson Kozak
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Thursday. … Norris could possibly return to the lineup. The center has missed 21 games since he was injured in Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, and at practice Tuesday skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. Coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he hadn’t ruled him out for the weekend; the Sabres play at Minnesota on Saturday. If he returns, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.