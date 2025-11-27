Devils at Sabres projected lineups

DEVILS (15-7-1) AT SABRES (9-10-4)

4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Thursday. … Norris could possibly return to the lineup. The center has missed 21 games since he was injured in Buffalo’s season opener on Oct. 9, and at practice Tuesday skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. Coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he hadn’t ruled him out for the weekend; the Sabres play at Minnesota on Saturday. If he returns, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched.