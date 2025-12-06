Devils at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
DEVILS (16-11-1) at BRUINS (16-13-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

Allen could start after Markstrom made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. ... McAvoy began skating in a noncontact jersey this week; the defenseman said on Friday he has lost nearly 20 pounds while on an all-liquid diet since having facial surgery after taking a puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. ... Pastrnak, a forward, skated before practice Friday for the first time since last playing Nov. 26. He will miss a fifth straight game.

