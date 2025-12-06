Devils at Bruins projected lineups

DEVILS (16-11-1) at BRUINS (16-13-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Colton White -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
Allen could start after Markstrom made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. ... McAvoy began skating in a noncontact jersey this week; the defenseman said on Friday he has lost nearly 20 pounds while on an all-liquid diet since having facial surgery after taking a puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. ... Pastrnak, a forward, skated before practice Friday for the first time since last playing Nov. 26. He will miss a fifth straight game.