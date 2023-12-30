Devils at Bruins

DEVILS (19-13-2) at BRUINS (20-7-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Erik Haula

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Nathan Bastian -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Curtis Lazar (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Georgii Merkulov -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Oskar Steen, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

Vanecek is expected to start after Daws made 25 saves in a 6-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … Grzelcyk will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. … Merkulov will make his NHL debut on the third line after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday; Patrick Brown, a forward, was reassigned to Providence in a corresponding move.