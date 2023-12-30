Devils at Bruins

DEVILS (19-13-2) at BRUINS (20-7-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Erik Haula
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Nathan Bastian -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Colin Miller
Injured: Curtis Lazar (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Georgii Merkulov -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Oskar Steen, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Status report
Vanecek is expected to start after Daws made 25 saves in a 6-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … Grzelcyk will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. … Merkulov will make his NHL debut on the third line after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday; Patrick Brown, a forward, was reassigned to Providence in a corresponding move.