Dostal makes 52 saves, Ducks hold off Devils

Vatrano scores 2; J. Hughes unable to tie it on penalty shot in final seconds, has 3 points

Recap: Devils at Ducks 3.1.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Lukas Dostal made 52 saves for the Anaheim Ducks, who held off the New Jersey Devils for a 4-3 win at Honda Center on Friday.

Jack Hughes was unable to tie it on a penalty shot with 2.1 seconds left in the third period, losing control of the puck before he could get off a shot. The Devils were awarded the penalty shot after Frank Vatrano knocked the net off its moorings intentionally during a scramble for the puck behind the net.

Vatrano scored twice, and Max Jones had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (22-35-3), who have won two in a row and were coming off a 6-4 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Devils (30-26-4), who have lost four of six (2-4-0). Nico Daws allowed four goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid to start the third. Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced.

Vatrano gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period, scoring five-hole from the right circle on the first shot of the game.

Timo Meier tied it 1-1 at 17:24 after scoring on a rebound following back-to-back saves by Dostal on Toffoli and Hughes from in close.

Adam Henrique put the Ducks back ahead 2-1 at 18:15 when he scored on a wraparound after Anaheim won the puck on the forecheck.

The Devils outshot the Ducks 19-7 in the first period and 55-23 for the game.

Jones extended it to 3-1 at 13:47 of the second period after redirecting a pass from Gustav Nyquist into the top of the net.

Hughes cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 15:27 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Vatrano made it 4-2 at 17:08 when he received a pass from Troy Terry as he cut through the slot off the rush and scored on the backhand.

Toffoli scored with the two-man advantage to cut it to 4-3 at 17:03 of the third after New Jersey went on the power play at 15:40 and pulled Schmid for the extra skater.

Ducks forward Mason McTavish left the game at 19:05 of the first period with a lower-body injury.

