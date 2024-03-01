Devils at Ducks

DEVILS (30-25-4) at DUCKS (21-35-3)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brian Halonen, Colin Miller

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Bo Groulx

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Cam Fowler (upper body)

Status report

Smith participated in the Devils morning skate Friday after missing practice Thursday with a minor injury sustained in a 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Daws is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-4 win at San Jose on Thursday. ... Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 24 saves against the Sharks. ... Terry, a forward, made the trip to San Jose but missed his second straight game. ... Zellweger was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and likely will replace Fowler, a defenseman who did not return after getting hit in the face by a slap shot by Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund 21 seconds into the game Tuesday. ... Anaheim entered Friday with six defensemen on the roster after trading Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes.