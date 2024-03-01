Devils at Ducks

DEVILS (30-25-4) at DUCKS (21-35-3)
10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Nosek -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brian Halonen, Colin Miller
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Nathan Bastian (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason
Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Bo Groulx
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Cam Fowler (upper body)
Status report
Smith participated in the Devils morning skate Friday after missing practice Thursday with a minor injury sustained in a 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Daws is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-4 win at San Jose on Thursday. ... Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 24 saves against the Sharks. ... Terry, a forward, made the trip to San Jose but missed his second straight game. ... Zellweger was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and likely will replace Fowler, a defenseman who did not return after getting hit in the face by a slap shot by Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund 21 seconds into the game Tuesday. ... Anaheim entered Friday with six defensemen on the roster after trading Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes.