Kucherov, MacKinnon scoring race ‘going to go down to the wire’

Kucherov has 25 multipoint games, including 13 with at least three points. He has two four-point games, one five-point game, and he tied a 31-year-old Lightning record for most points in a game with six in an 8-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Nov. 24.

Like MacKinnon, he has more games with at least three points than he has games without a point (10).

"It's always fun to be at the top and be competing against those guys," Kucherov said. "I'm just excited to go out there and play every game to help my team win. Can't take a night off."

Kucherov pointed out that MacKinnon's ability to slow the game down has improved this season, a point the Avalanche center agrees with.

It's a big reason why he's on pace for 136 points, which would shatter his previous NHL high of 111, which he got in 71 games last season.

"Plays, they're developing a little slower in a good way, I guess," MacKinnon said. "It's a fast game, so when you can see things as they come and try to make the best decision I can, that's what Kucherov does every time."

Kucherov's shot volume is a big factor in his success. Not only is he on pace for an NHL-high 140 points (his career high is 128 in 2018-19), he's on pace to score 52 goals and get 347 shots on goal. His NHL highs are 41 goals (2018-19) and 279 shots (2017-18).

"I just think as a mature player, I don't know what it is, but you get more confident or more comfortable shooting more," Kucherov said. "When you're young, you're trying to make the play, pass, someone else has to shoot. Now I'm just like, 'I'll take my shot.'"

He, in a way, has teammate Mikhail Sergachev to thank.

Kucherov said Sergachev pointed out to him at the end of last season that he was high on the list of players with the most shots blocked and shots that missed the net.

He was fourth among forwards with 149 shots blocked and fifth overall with 125 shots that missed.

"I did work on my shot more this year than I usually do just because he mentioned that and it [ticked] me off," Kucherov said. "It got in my head that maybe I was too slow coming with it coming off the blade, or I was too lazy to move left or right to create an angle. He got in my head by saying that, so I did a lot of work in the summer on the ice and off the ice to make sure I get more shots hitting the net and maybe creating something off that."

He is getting more shots to hit the net this season, but his shot volume has been so high that he's actually on pace for more shots that are blocked (183) and to miss the net (150).

Kucherov will take that if it means more shots on goal, period.

"It helps other guys as well," Cooper said. "It's like 'Stammer' [Steven Stamkos] on the power play. He doesn't shoot it every single time, but teams prepare for him that way. Maybe a goalie would always sit there and say, 'Well, 'Kuch' is a pass first guy so let's plan for that.' The fact that you're now a major threat to shoot, it's better for him and for us."

Better for the scoring race too.

"He's going to be a tough guy to beat, that's for sure," MacKinnon said.