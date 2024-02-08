Kucherov, MacKinnon scoring race ‘going to go down to the wire’

NEW YORK -- Nikita Kucherov had four points on a hat trick and an assist against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23. The very next night, Nathan MacKinnon had five points on four goals and an assist against the Washington Capitals.
Kucherov, the Tampa Bay Lightning right wing, answered with three points on a goal and two assists against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 25. Again, the very next night, MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche center, fired back with a goal and an assist against the Los Angeles Kings.
Four days, four games, 14 points, seven each for Kucherov and MacKinnon.
And that's just a small sample size of what has already been, and could continue to be, one of the great races for the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points, in NHL history.
"I truly believe that race is going to go down to the wire, and it's going to be a ton of fun," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "If it motivates those guys, then it should because that's a big honor to have to be able to sit here and say you won the race."
Kucherov has 86 points (32 goals, 54 assists) in 50 games after he had an assist in a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. He has missed one game. The Lightning play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN).
MacKinnon has 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 51 games. He has not missed a game.
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is in third with 73 points (33 goals, 40 assists), five point ahead of Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid.
"I think when you're 20 games in and you're leading the League in scoring, you're leading the League in scoring," Cooper said. "When you're 50 games in and you're leading the League in scoring, there's a chance you might end up winning the scoring race. Ultimately, you don't want guys cheating the game to get points. I haven't seen Colorado enough, but I doubt 'Mac' does that and I know our guy definitely hasn't done that. You start playing the right way, there's a reason you have that many points."