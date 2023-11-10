Latest News

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Scheifele has 4 assists; Forsberg gets 2 goals for Nashville, which has lost 4 of 5

NSH@WPG: Connor scores on backhand in 2nd period

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor scored a hat trick and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in their third straight win, 6-3 against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Connor has five goals in his past two games and has 11 this season, two off the NHL lead behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.

Mark Scheifele had four assists for the Jets (7-4-2), who have points in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2). Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

Filip Forsberg had two goals, and Philip Tomasino also scored for the Predators (5-8-0), who have lost four of five (1-4-0). Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

Mason Appleton gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 4:04 of the first period when his pass to the crease deflected in off Nashville defenseman Tyson Barrie.

Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 6:43 with a toe drag around sliding Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt before scoring five-hole with a shot from the slot.

Connor put Winnipeg back in front 2-1 on a one-timer from Scheifele at 1:05 of the second period.

He scored again at 3:48, patiently outwaiting Saros before sliding it in on the backhand to make it 3-1.

Cole Perfetti scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 10:33, lifting Scheifele’s rebound over Saros.

Forsberg cut it to 4-2 at 12:05 on the power play for his second goal of the game.

Brenden Dillon gave the Jets a 5-2 lead at 12:51 of the third period. The goal was initially waved off due to goalie interference but was awarded after a video review.

Tomasino cut it to 5-3 at 16:16, but Connor completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:44 for the 6-3 final.