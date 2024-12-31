Vilardi scores twice, Jets shut out Predators

Hellebuyck makes 22 saves for Winnipeg, which wins 4th straight

Predators at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Gabriel Vilardi scored twice in a span of 1:02 and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout, and the Winnipeg Jets won 3-0 against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets (27-10-1), who’ve won four straight and have secured points in eight of nine (7-1-1). Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (11-19-7), who have lost two straight coming out of the holiday break.

DeMelo made it 1-0 Jets at 17:18 of the second period, taking Morgan Barron’s cross-slot setup from the bottom of the circle and scoring with a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.

Vilardi’s two goals each came on the power play in the third period.

He made it 2-0 at 13:44 when he found space in the slot with the Jets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, and scored again at 14:46 on a 5-on-4 advantage by taking Connor’s missed shot off his skate and jamming it in at the post for the 3-0 final.

