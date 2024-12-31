Vilardi scores twice, Jets shut out Predators

Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets (27-10-1), who’ve won four straight and have secured points in eight of nine (7-1-1). Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (11-19-7), who have lost two straight coming out of the holiday break.

DeMelo made it 1-0 Jets at 17:18 of the second period, taking Morgan Barron’s cross-slot setup from the bottom of the circle and scoring with a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.

Vilardi’s two goals each came on the power play in the third period.

He made it 2-0 at 13:44 when he found space in the slot with the Jets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, and scored again at 14:46 on a 5-on-4 advantage by taking Connor’s missed shot off his skate and jamming it in at the post for the 3-0 final.