WINNIPEG -- Gabriel Vilardi scored twice in a span of 1:02 and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout, and the Winnipeg Jets won 3-0 against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Monday.
Vilardi scores twice, Jets shut out Predators
Hellebuyck makes 22 saves for Winnipeg, which wins 4th straight
Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets (27-10-1), who’ve won four straight and have secured points in eight of nine (7-1-1). Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.
Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (11-19-7), who have lost two straight coming out of the holiday break.
DeMelo made it 1-0 Jets at 17:18 of the second period, taking Morgan Barron’s cross-slot setup from the bottom of the circle and scoring with a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.
Vilardi’s two goals each came on the power play in the third period.
He made it 2-0 at 13:44 when he found space in the slot with the Jets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, and scored again at 14:46 on a 5-on-4 advantage by taking Connor’s missed shot off his skate and jamming it in at the post for the 3-0 final.