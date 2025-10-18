Predators at Jets projected lineups

PREDATORS (2-1-2) at JETS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
The Predators practiced in Winnipeg on Friday, but did not skate Saturday. ... Nashville is expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Ford will enter the lineup in place of Chibrikov, a forward. … Lowry skated with the Jets on Saturday in a yellow non-contact jersey; the forward is expected to return in November.