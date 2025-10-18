Predators at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (2-1-2) at JETS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

The Predators practiced in Winnipeg on Friday, but did not skate Saturday. ... Nashville is expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Ford will enter the lineup in place of Chibrikov, a forward. … Lowry skated with the Jets on Saturday in a yellow non-contact jersey; the forward is expected to return in November.

