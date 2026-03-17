Predators at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (29-28-9) at JETS (28-28-10)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron

Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Wilsby remains day to day; the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. ... Pionk skated in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the defenseman, who has missed 21 games, will join the Jets on their upcoming three-game road trip and begin taking contact, coach Scott Arniel said. There is no timeline on Pionk's return. ... Winnipeg will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

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