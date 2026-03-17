Predators at Jets projected lineups

PREDATORS (29-28-9) at JETS (28-28-10)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron
Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Wilsby remains day to day; the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. ... Pionk skated in a noncontact jersey Tuesday; the defenseman, who has missed 21 games, will join the Jets on their upcoming three-game road trip and begin taking contact, coach Scott Arniel said. There is no timeline on Pionk's return. ... Winnipeg will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.