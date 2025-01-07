Predators at Jets projected lineups

PREDATORS (13-20-7) at JETS (27-12-2)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Tommy Novak -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)
Suspended: Zachary L'Heureux
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Dylan Coghlan
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)
Status report
Novak is expected to return after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Wilsby, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … The Predators reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Miller, a defenseman, will be out at least two weeks after taking a puck to the throat during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Samberg, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey Tuesday for the first time since being injured, but is not yet ready to return, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; Samberg will miss his 21st consecutive game.