Predators at Jets projected lineups

Status report

Novak is expected to return after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Wilsby, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … The Predators reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Miller, a defenseman, will be out at least two weeks after taking a puck to the throat during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Samberg, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey Tuesday for the first time since being injured, but is not yet ready to return, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; Samberg will miss his 21st consecutive game.