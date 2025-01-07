Predators at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (13-20-7) at JETS (27-12-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Tommy Novak -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)

Suspended: Zachary L'Heureux

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Dylan Coghlan

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)

Status report

Novak is expected to return after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Wilsby, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … The Predators reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Miller, a defenseman, will be out at least two weeks after taking a puck to the throat during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Samberg, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey Tuesday for the first time since being injured, but is not yet ready to return, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; Samberg will miss his 21st consecutive game.

