Predators at Capitals projected lineups

PREDATORS (26-23-7) at CAPITALS (28-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Michael Bunting
Reid Schaefer -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Nicolas Hague
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Justin Sourdif -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Hendrix Lapierre
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Garin Bjorklund
Injured: Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 6-5 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. … Dubois will return; the forward has been out since Oct. 31 because of abdominal surgery. … Thompson could start and return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Milano, a forward, will not play for personal reasons. … The Capitals loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.