Predators at Capitals projected lineups

PREDATORS (26-23-7) at CAPITALS (28-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Michael Bunting

Reid Schaefer -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Nicolas Hague

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Justin Sourdif -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Hendrix Lapierre

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Garin Bjorklund

Injured: Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 6-5 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. … Dubois will return; the forward has been out since Oct. 31 because of abdominal surgery. … Thompson could start and return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Milano, a forward, will not play for personal reasons. … The Capitals loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.