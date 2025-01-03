Predators at Canucks projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-20-7) at CANUCKS (18-11-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)
Suspended: Zachary L’Heureux
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Max Sasson -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Guillaume Brisebois -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Erik Brannstrom
Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
Svechkov, a forward, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday but the Predators held an optional skate so it wasn’t clear if he will play. ... Stastny and Wiesblatt were called up from Milwaukee on Thursday after Lauzon, a defenseman, left a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and before L’Heureux, a forward, was suspended three games for slew-footing Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon. … Willsby, a defenseman who will miss his second straight game, was placed on injured reserve Friday but Coach Andrew Brunette said he and Lauzon each is day to day. … Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on Friday after Demko, a goalie, left the Canucks' 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday with back spasms after getting spun around in a collision with Juulsen and falling hard to the ice.