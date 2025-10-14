Predators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PREDATORS (2-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Joakim Kemell
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stasteny -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit
Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)
Status report
The Predators will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Martin, the No. 5 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. ... The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... Primeau will make his Toronto debut. … Lorentz skated for the second consecutive day, but the forward remains out.