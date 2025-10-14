Predators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (2-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Joakim Kemell

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stasteny -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

The Predators will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Martin, the No. 5 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. ... The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... Primeau will make his Toronto debut. … Lorentz skated for the second consecutive day, but the forward remains out.

