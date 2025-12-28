Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ STL – 17:07 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Nashville’s Steven Stamkos preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Filip Forsberg’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 2:57 (17:03 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

Svechnikov, Gostisbehere lift Hurricanes past Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Sabres stay hot, top Bruins for 8th straight win

Rittich makes 26 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

Moser signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Lightning

NHL Status Report: Evans out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025