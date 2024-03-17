Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Tommy Novak scored, and Ryan McDonagh and Mark Jankowski each had two assists for the Predators (39-25-4), who are 12-0-2 during their streak and ended their four-game road trip 3-0-1. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Nashville has not lost in regulation since a 9-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15.

Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken (28-26-12), who have lost the first four of a five-game homestand (0-3-1). Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.

Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period when his cross-crease pass, intended for Luke Evangelista, banked off Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz and into an open net.

Burakovsky tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, taking a feed from Ryker Evans above the right circle down to the face-off dot and scoring on a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.

Josi put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 3:59 on the power play, scoring on a rebound of Filip Forsberg’s shot at the bottom of the right circle over Grubauer’s glove.

Josi extended it to 3-1 at 9:03 on a one-timer off a McDonagh feed from the point over Grubauer’s shoulder.

Forsberg scored into an empty net at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.