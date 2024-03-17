Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Forsberg has goal, assist, Saros makes 23 saves for Nashville

Recap: Predators @ Kraken 3.16.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Roman Josi scored two third-period goals, and the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Tommy Novak scored, and Ryan McDonagh and Mark Jankowski each had two assists for the Predators (39-25-4), who are 12-0-2 during their streak and ended their four-game road trip 3-0-1. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Nashville has not lost in regulation since a 9-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15.

Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken (28-26-12), who have lost the first four of a five-game homestand (0-3-1). Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.

Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period when his cross-crease pass, intended for Luke Evangelista, banked off Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz and into an open net.

Burakovsky tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, taking a feed from Ryker Evans above the right circle down to the face-off dot and scoring on a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.

Josi put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 3:59 on the power play, scoring on a rebound of Filip Forsberg’s shot at the bottom of the right circle over Grubauer’s glove.

Josi extended it to 3-1 at 9:03 on a one-timer off a McDonagh feed from the point over Grubauer’s shoulder.

Forsberg scored into an empty net at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings

Unused Canadiens tickets unique keepsakes from '74 St. Patrick's Day blizzard

Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Hurricanes rally late, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Canadiens coach St. Louis to be away from team indefinitely due to family reasons

Stamkos, Lightning start fast, hold off Panthers

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, defeat slumping Devils

NHL Buzz: Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin has 5 points, powers Rangers past Penguins

Red Wings end 7-game skid, cool off Sabres