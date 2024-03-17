SEATTLE -- Roman Josi scored two third-period goals, and the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14
Forsberg has goal, assist, Saros makes 23 saves for Nashville
Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Tommy Novak scored, and Ryan McDonagh and Mark Jankowski each had two assists for the Predators (39-25-4), who are 12-0-2 during their streak and ended their four-game road trip 3-0-1. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.
Nashville has not lost in regulation since a 9-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15.
Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken (28-26-12), who have lost the first four of a five-game homestand (0-3-1). Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.
Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period when his cross-crease pass, intended for Luke Evangelista, banked off Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz and into an open net.
Burakovsky tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, taking a feed from Ryker Evans above the right circle down to the face-off dot and scoring on a wrist shot over Saros’ glove.
Josi put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 3:59 on the power play, scoring on a rebound of Filip Forsberg’s shot at the bottom of the right circle over Grubauer’s glove.
Josi extended it to 3-1 at 9:03 on a one-timer off a McDonagh feed from the point over Grubauer’s shoulder.
Forsberg scored into an empty net at 18:40 for the 4-1 final.