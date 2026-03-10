Predators at Kraken projected lineups

PREDATORS (28-27-8) at KRAKEN (29-24-9)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron
Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Reid Schaefer
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers --Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Bobby McMann
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Schwartz is out indefinitely; the forward was hit in the face by the skate of Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins during a 7-4 loss Saturday. ... Lindgren, a defenseman, and Gaudreau, a forward, each will return after missing the game Saturday because of illness. … McMann, a forward acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, will not play due to ongoing processing of his work visa.