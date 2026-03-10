Predators at Kraken projected lineups

PREDATORS (28-27-8) at KRAKEN (29-24-9)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron

Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Reid Schaefer

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers --Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Bobby McMann

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Schwartz is out indefinitely; the forward was hit in the face by the skate of Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins during a 7-4 loss Saturday. ... Lindgren, a defenseman, and Gaudreau, a forward, each will return after missing the game Saturday because of illness. … McMann, a forward acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, will not play due to ongoing processing of his work visa.