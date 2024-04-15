Predators at Penguins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (47-29-5) at PENGUINS (37-31-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO 

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Mark Jankowski

Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Alexandre Carrier, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

Sissons is expected to play after being sidelined for a 6-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for roster management reasons. ... Carrier, a defenseman, likely will not play after missing the third period Saturday; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said it was precautionary. ... Nedeljkovic will start a 12th straight game; he was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Letang and Eller are expected to play after each missed a full morning skate. ... Harkins, a forward, took full contact in the morning skate. He has not played since having surgery March 8.

