Lundell breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers cool off red-hot Sabres

A.J. Greer scored twice, Carter Verhaeghe had three assists, and Sam Bennett had two assists for the Panthers (24-18-3), who have won two straight after losing the first two games of their six-game road trip. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored, and Colten Ellis made 28 saves for the Sabres (24-16-4), who had won three in a row and lost for just the second time in 15 games.

Lindy Ruff coached in his 1,900th NHL game, becoming the third coach in NHL history to reach the mark.

Lundell put Florida ahead 3-2 at 11:07 of the third period. Ellis couldn’t freeze the puck amid a scramble in the crease, and Lundell was able to find it at the side of the net and tuck it inside the right post.

Greer scored an empty-net goal at 18:46 to make it 4-2.

Tuch did cut it to 4-3 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation, batting in a rebound at the left side of the net with Ellis on the bench for the extra attacker. However, Buffalo wasn't able to get another shot off after being tied up on the ensuing face-off.

Sam Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:35 of the first period, deflecting Uvis Balinskis’ shot from the point.

Bryson tied it 1-1 at 10:19, snapping a shot from the left point through a heavily screened Bobrovsky.

Greer put the Panthers back in front 2-1 at 15:11, scoring with a shot from the top of the right circle that beat Ellis short side under his glove.

Benson tied it again 2-2 at 17:57 of the second period. He won a battle with Aaron Ekblad at the right post and jammed in the rebound of Tage Thompson's initial shot.